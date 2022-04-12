OnePlus to launch OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord Buds in India on April 28

OnePlus has a launch planned for India on April 28 and we’re going to see the company officially roll out the OnePlus 10R. Alongside, the company is going to launch two Nord products - the Nord CE 2 Lite and the Nord Buds.

There isn’t much information available regarding the devices right now, all that we’ve seen so far are silhouettes, but more information should start coming in soon as we close in on the launch.

However, we do know from rumours and reports that the OnePlus 10R, codenamed 'pickle', will be the company’s first phone to be powered by the Dimensity 8100. Also, the specs on the OnePlus 10R are expected to be similar to the Realme GT Neo3.

If that is indeed the case, the OnePlus 10R should feature a 6.7-inch 120 Hz AMOLED FHD+ display, and it should support 150W fast charging on its 4,500mAh battery. The Realme GT Neo3 also has a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging option, so it remains to be seen which way OnePlus swings.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 10R should get a 50MP primary shooter with OIS support, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera on the rear. There should be a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

Rumours also suggest that OnePlus might drop the classic alert slider on the OnePlus 10R.

The OnePlus Nord CE Lite 5G, or ‘Ace’, should feature the Snapdragon 695 under the hood instead of the Dimensity 900 that powers the Nord CE 2. The device should also have a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate instead of the 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz support as seen on the OnePlus Nord CE 2. The camera on the back of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite should be a 64MP primary along with two 2MP shooters on the back instead of the 8MP ultra-wide as seen on the OnePlus Nord CE 2.

Certification sites have revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite should come with a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, instead of the 65W on the OnePlus Nord CE 2.

OnLeaks created the OnePlus Nord Buds in 3D and the renders showed off short stems and FCC listings revealed 41mAh internal batteries along with a 480mAh power bank inside the carrying case.

There are no details or guesses regarding how these devices might be priced, yet. The OnePlus 9R launched for Rs 40,000 last year, so the OnePlus 10R might be priced similarly. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is currently available for sale for Rs 24,000, so the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite should be slightly lesser.

