OnePlus 6T to get under-display fingerprint sensor but headphone jack is what people are asking for

OnePlus recently revealed another teaser for the OnePlus 6T and this time we get a closer look at the in-display fingerprint sensor. Conventionally, OnePlus highlights the top features of their upcoming smartphone before the main launch. This time, the Chinese manufacturer is adding an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, it's not all about addition; the company is giving up on a few important features as a trade-off for the fingerprint sensor.

The tweet that releases the new teaser does not highlight the absence of a headphone jack on the device but the comment section is in a furor for the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack. Earlier last month, company Chief Carl Pei had declared, in an interview given to Tech Radar, that they will be excluding the 3.5mm headphone jack on their next flagship phone.

A key innovation lies just beneath the surface. Prepare for the #OnePlus6T. pic.twitter.com/uWuTsp7Lcb - OnePlus (@oneplus) September 30, 2018

OnePlus had taken a lot of pride in the 3.5mm headphone jack during the launch of the OnePlus 6. Now, the move to remove that very port for a more "flagship"-like single port design has triggered a negative reaction among OnePlus loyalists.

They made fun of others for removing it just to do it themselves. And I want a headphone jack, I use it on my OP6 every day. You can get way better headphones for the same price compared to Bluetooth headphones. And don't get me started on the dongle mess Android has. - Simon Euteneuer (@Chrostoq) September 30, 2018

1+6 users reaction on 6t --???? After knowing 6t has no headphone jack 1+6users -?????? - alenn joseph mosses (@alenn_Joseph) September 30, 2018

I bought op6 1 week before bcz op6t there is no headphone jack. They force us to use what they provide like apple did. And 6.4 inch screen? Dont increase display size more than this we dont want a tab...also i think op6 will be the last budget phone from oneplus.. - Krishna (@Krishna94420986) September 30, 2018

The company had launched Bullets Wireless Bluetooth headsets with the OnePlus 6. However, that doesn't settle the problem. Many among the Twitterati have rightly claimed that the sound output via Bluetooth headsets is of no match when compared to high quality wired headsets. And headsets with a reasonable quality are priced steeply.

In order to justify the move, Pei went on to state that a majority (59 per cent) of OnePlus users owned Bluetooth headsets even before the launch of Bullets Wireless. He claimed that the time is right to make the switch as more people stand to gain rather than suffer from the removal of the headphone jack.

Despite announcing the lack of a headphone jack prior to the official launch event, it will be interesting to see how the company plans to compensate for it. One of the biggest reasons why OnePlus is willing to swallow this bitter pill is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

This will be the official end of headphone jack on OnePlus devices but other smartphone manufacturers like LG are taking a different path. The South Korean company includes Quad Dac amplifiers with their headphone jacks on their flagship smartphones. The upcoming LG V40 ThinQ, which is launching on October 3, should be no different.