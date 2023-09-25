Online shopping spends of Indian consumers to increase this festive season: Study

A recent study conducted by Nielsen Media India on behalf of Amazon India has shed light on the enthusiastic online shopping sentiment among consumers across India during the festive season. The study indicates that a significant 81% of respondents expressed a robust interest and intent to shop online this festive season. Moreover, 78% of consumers have placed their trust in online shopping, and half of them plan to increase their online spending compared to the previous festive period.

The driving factors behind this surge in online shopping enthusiasm include the expectation of a vast product selection, competitive pricing, and the added convenience of easy returns and exchanges.

Among the key findings, the study revealed that Amazon.in is the preferred online shopping destination for 68% of consumers, with almost half of them identifying it as the most trusted online brand for festive shopping. Additionally, 75% of consumers find the widest range and selection of products and brands on Amazon.in.

In terms of product categories, Amazon.in has emerged as the top choice for consumers in various segments, with Large Appliances (51%), Mobiles/Smartphones (44%), and Consumer Electronics (43%) being the most preferred categories.

Interestingly, the study also found that 3 in 4 consumers wait for online festive shopping events to purchase large appliances, while 76% of consumers do the same for smartphones, with a significant interest in the Rs 10k-20k price range and 5G features.

Fashion and Beauty

When it comes to fashion and beauty, Amazon.in continues to be the go-to platform for consumers this festive season. It is the preferred online shopping brand for 38% of consumers for Apparel, Footwear & Fashion Accessories and 35% for Beauty products.

The study also revealed that online festive shopping events provide access to trendy brands for apparel, footwear, and fashion accessories for approximately 80% of consumers. Gen-Z, in particular, shows a strong preference (69%) for these categories. Moreover, 77% of consumers appreciate features like virtual try-ons, sizing charts, and "shop the look" prompts, which enhance the shopping experience and reduce errors while buying. Additionally, 76% of Indian consumers opt for luxury and authentic beauty brands during online festive shopping events, with 74% expressing confidence in the authenticity of the products.

Grocery Shopping Gains Momentum

Amazon.in is gaining traction as the preferred online brand for grocery shopping, with 41% of consumers choosing it for their grocery needs this festive period. An impressive 75% of respondents believe that online shopping events offer the finest quality grocery and everyday essential products. The convenience of convenient delivery slots, saving time for celebrating with friends and family, is appreciated by 76% of consumers.

Digital Payments on the Rise

Digital payment methods are seeing a surge in popularity, with 42% of respondents opting for UPI for online festive shopping. Additionally, 57% of consumers indicated that UPI is their preferred digital payment method for earning rewards and cashback, especially during the festive season.

