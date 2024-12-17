'Only thing that can stop me from using Gmail': Elon Musk teases Xmail, suggests overhaul of email

Elon Musk has sparked fresh excitement among X (formerly Twitter) users by hinting at a potential email service, Xmail, which could directly challenge Google’s Gmail. Musk’s comments came in response to users on X calling for an email service integrated with the platform, further fueling speculation about X’s future as a multi-purpose communication tool.

The discussion began when X user Nima Owji (@nima_owji) expressed a desire for an @x.com email address, stating: “Having an @‌x.‌com email address is the only thing that can stop me from using Gmail!” Musk replied, “Interesting. We need to rethink how messaging, including email, works overall.”

Soon after, popular X user DogeDesigner chimed in, calling the idea of an “Xmail” service “cool.” Musk responded to the suggestion, saying, “Yeah, on the list of things to do.”

The prospect of an Xmail service sent waves of excitement across the platform, with users voicing their support and enthusiasm. Comments included:

• “Yes, please make this happen ASAP. Sick and tired of the stranglehold Google has on everything. Free email like you freed X!”

• “Please, address this ASAP! X email will be 𝕏tra 𝕏ceptional!”

• “Woah! Can’t wait for my x dot com email.”

Some users even stretched their imaginations further, suggesting ideas like an “xPhone” as Musk’s next big innovation.

If launched, Xmail could mark a significant shift for X as it continues to expand its ecosystem beyond social media. Under Musk’s leadership, X has already added features like payments, long-form content, and video calls. Integrating an email service would position X as a comprehensive communication platform, competing with tech giants like Google’s Gmail and Microsoft Outlook.

With Musk’s emphasis on “rethinking how messaging works overall,” Xmail could bring unique features that blend email with social networking, offering seamless integration for X users.