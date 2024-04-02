OpenAI announces ChatGPT access now without an account

OpenAI has declared that users will no longer need an account to utilise ChatGPT, their widely-used AI conversation platform. However, this liberality extends solely to ChatGPT; other OpenAI products such as DALL-E 3 will continue to necessitate an account for access, reiterating the company's commitment to making AI accessible while retaining value for premium offerings.

"We're rolling this out gradually, with the aim to make AI accessible to anyone curious about its capabilities," OpenAI articulated in a recent blog post, underscoring their dedication to broadening access to AI technologies.

Since its debut at the close of 2022, ChatGPT has captivated a global audience, necessitating users to register for an OpenAI account. Its remarkable popularity catapulted ChatGPT into the echelons of fastest-growing services in history. Subsequently, OpenAI introduced subscription-based access to premium products like DALL-E 3 and advanced models, while the necessity for an account persisted for features such as saving chat history, sharing conversations, and engaging in voice interactions.

OpenAI disclosed that ChatGPT boasts a staggering weekly user base exceeding 100 million individuals across 185 countries. Despite facing burgeoning competition, evidenced by the emergence of Google's Gemini, ChatGPT remains unrivalled as the most frequented AI chatbot site, drawing an estimated 1.6 billion visitors in February, albeit experiencing a marginal decline from the zenith witnessed in May 2023, when visits surged to over 1.8 billion.

In tandem with this announcement, OpenAI announced the implementation of "additional content safeguards for this experience," aimed at curtailing prompts across a broader spectrum of categories, albeit without specifying the specifics of these categories. Notably, the option to opt out of model training remains available, even to users without accounts, empowering ChatGPT users to regulate the utilisation of their interactions in the refinement of OpenAI's AI models.