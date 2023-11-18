OpenAI CEO Sam Altman ousted: A timeline on what exactly happened and Microsoft CEO’s response

In a surprising turn of events, Sam Altman, hailed as the face of the artificial intelligence revolution, has been removed from his position as CEO of OpenAI by the company's board of directors. The decision, disclosed in a recent blog post, has left many questions unanswered about the circumstances surrounding Altman's departure.

The official statement from OpenAI cited Altman's lack of consistent candour in his communications with the board, which impeded their ability to fulfill their responsibilities. This departure has raised speculation, hinting at potential discrepancies in Altman's interactions with the board, though specifics remain undisclosed.

OpenAI board's official statement read: “Mr Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”

The timing of Altman's removal coincided closely with internal debates concerning AI safety within the company. A report by The Information indicated internal disagreements among employees regarding the safety measures being undertaken in the development of AI. These discussions reached a pinnacle during a company-wide meeting convened after Altman's dismissal.

During this meeting, Ilya Sutskever, a co-founder and chief scientist at OpenAI, fielded questions from concerned employees. The queries ranged from speculations about a hostile takeover to concerns about Altman's pace in pursuing profit over AI safety.

However, despite these revelations offering glimpses into the circumstances surrounding Altman's exit, a comprehensive understanding remains elusive. Speculation persists about the exact reasons behind the celebrated CEO's departure, with hopes that forthcoming developments will shed more light on the situation.

Altman himself briefly addressed the situation on social media platform X, sharing a personal anecdote rather than offering any substantive insights into his removal.

“I loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all I loved working with such talented people. Will have more to say about what’s next later,” Altman wrote on X.

“I love you all. Today was a weird experience in many ways. but one unexpected one is that it has been sorta like reading your own eulogy while you’re still alive. The outpouring of love is awesome. One takeaway: go tell your friends how great you think they are,” Altman added in another post.

Sam Altman’s Ouster: A Speculative Timeline

In a timeline drawn from multiple reports surrounding Sam Altman's removal from OpenAI, a series of events paint a speculative narrative, indicating potential reasons behind the upheaval.

November 6 saw OpenAI's devday, unveiling new features such as the build-your-own ChatGPT and more.

November 9 marked a shift as Microsoft abruptly cut off its employees' access to ChatGPT, citing "security concerns."

The plot thickened on November 15 when OpenAI announced a freeze on new ChatGPT signups, raising eyebrows.

Just two days later, on November 17, Altman was ousted from OpenAI, culminating in a sequence of events that led to various theories.

A prevailing speculation suggests that the new ChatGPT release might have harboured a severe security flaw, potentially leading to data leaks. Speculation further alleges that OpenAI might not have disclosed this issue, yet Microsoft was privy to it. This speculation is underpinned by prior incidents, notably in March, where users reportedly had access to private chats of other users.

The overarching theory extends to suggest that prioritising a swift market launch might have overridden crucial security and privacy testing. This rush, compounded by potential oversight, could have led to a much larger issue in this recent release.

It's important to note that during this timeline, major outage incidents attributed to DDoS and authentication failures were reported between November 6th and 15th, adding another layer of complexity and potential vulnerability to the situation.

This speculative narrative weaves together disparate events, hinting at a possible link between the sudden developments, security concerns, and an alleged oversight in prioritizing market readiness over fundamental security measures, leading to an impactful and tumultuous outcome.

Microsoft Blindsided?

Microsoft, a significant investor in OpenAI, was reportedly taken by surprise by Altman's departure, learning of the decision just moments before the public announcement, according to an Axios report. This unexpected turn is intriguing given the close partnership between the two companies, with Microsoft heavily invested in OpenAI's technology and infrastructure.

Microsoft's recent Ignite event showcased numerous AI-centric announcements tailored for enterprise customers, underlining the tech giant's reliance on OpenAI's innovations. Simultaneously, OpenAI relies on Microsoft's cloud services to power its AI algorithms, further solidifying the symbiotic relationship between the two entities.

In response to the development, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlighted the company's enduring commitment to OpenAI, expressing confidence in interim CEO Mira Murati and the remaining OpenAI team. Nadella's statement underscored Microsoft's dedication to advancing AI tools and services, reiterating their partnership's vitality for future innovation.

"We have a long-term agreement with OpenAI with full access to everything we need to deliver on our innovation agenda and an exciting product roadmap; and remain committed to our partnership, and to Mira and the team," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a blog post.

