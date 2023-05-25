OpenAI CEO Sam Altman raises concerns over EU AI regulations, considers exiting Europe

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed concerns about complying with the upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) regulations proposed by the European Union (EU) and hinted that OpenAI might consider leaving Europe if the regulations prove too burdensome. The EU is currently developing what could become the world's first comprehensive set of rules to govern AI. One of the key aspects of the draft regulations is the requirement for companies deploying generative AI tools, including OpenAI's ChatGPT, to disclose any copyrighted material used in developing their systems.

Altman made these remarks during an event in London, emphasising that OpenAI would first attempt to comply with the regulations before making any decisions about withdrawal. He noted that while the current draft of the EU AI Act appears to be overly restrictive, there are indications that it might be revised. Altman expressed hope that the EU would reconsider certain aspects of the regulations to strike a balance between fostering innovation and protecting the interests of society.

In recent developments, EU parliamentarians reached a consensus on the draft act earlier this month. The bill will now undergo further debate and refinement between representatives from the Parliament, the Council, and the Commission to finalise its details.

Altman highlighted various areas that could be subject to modification. For instance, he suggested revising the definition of general-purpose AI systems, a category proposed by lawmakers to encompass AI tools with multiple applications, such as the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT. Altman believes that there is ample room for improvement and adjustment in the proposed regulations.

"The current draft of the EU AI Act would be over-regulating, but we have heard it's going to get pulled back. They are still talking about it. There's so much they could do like changing the definition of general purpose AI systems. There's a lot of things that could be done," Altman told Reuters.

