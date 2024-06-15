OpenAI CEO says company could become for-profit corporation, report says

OpenAI, the company behind the viral chatbot ChatGPT, is reportedly considering a significant shift in its governance structure, according to a report by The Information. CEO Sam Altman has informed some shareholders that the company may transition to a for-profit business model that would no longer be controlled by its current nonprofit board.

One potential scenario under consideration is a "for-profit benefit corporation" structure, similar to those adopted by OpenAI rivals Anthropic and xAI. This structure would allow OpenAI to pursue profits while remaining committed to broader societal benefits.

However, The Information notes that discussions are ongoing and fluid, indicating that Altman and the board may ultimately choose a different path.

Responding to inquiries about the report, OpenAI told Reuters, "We remain focused on building AI that benefits everyone. The nonprofit is core to our mission and will continue to exist."