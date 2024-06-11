scorecardresearch
‘Very happy to partner with Apple’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reacts after Apple-ChatGPT integration announced

ChatGPT will be integrated with Siri, which will make the virtual assistant much better at gathering context and providing relevant output

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed his enthusiasm on Twitter about the upcoming integration of ChatGPT into Apple devices. In his tweet, Altman said, "Very happy to be partnering with Apple to integrate ChatGPT into their devices later this year! Think you will really like it." The integration, expected later this year, will make ChatGPT accessible on Apple devices. Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, confirmed that the integration will support various AI models in the future at the WWDC 2024 during the Keynote. 

ChatGPT will be integrated with Siri, which will make the virtual assistant much better at gathering context and providing relevant output. Siri will be able to cross-refer from different apps to get more personalised information about the user's request. For instance, it can check your calendar and email to make time for a family event without the user having to go to different apps on the phone's screen.  

Apple has also confirmed that users will be able to access ChatGPT for free without creating an account, and their requests and information will not be logged. Paid users of ChatGPT will also have access to these features and they can link their paid accounts to get all the premium features.

While Apple has confirmed ChatGPT integration, it has also left some space to partner with other AI companies. Craig stated, "We also intend to add support for other AI models."

Elon Musk reacts

The partnership of OpenAI and Apple did not bode well with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The billionaire claimed that Apple devices will be banned at his companies. Claiming that it will be a security violation. In a separate tweet he also mentioned that "It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!"

Ironically, Elon Musk got corrected by a Note under his post which clarified that Apple did create its own AI called Apple Intelligence and OpenAI's ChatGPT will only be used with Siri and Writing Tools and it will require the permission of the users for every use.  

Published on: Jun 11, 2024, 1:21 AM IST
