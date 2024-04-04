scorecardresearch
OpenAI enhances DALL-E with image editing tools, style suggestions and ability to edit images in ChatGPT

The evolution of DALL-E into its third generation has been marked by a concerted effort to enhance user-friendliness.

OpenAI's groundbreaking image generation model, DALL-E, is receiving significant upgrades aimed at empowering users to craft their AI-generated masterpieces with greater ease and inspiration.

The latest enhancements, rolled out today, introduce two key features. Firstly, users accessing DALL-E within ChatGPT, both on web and mobile platforms, will now benefit from integrated image editing tools. This addition promises to streamline the creative process by enabling users to manipulate generated images directly within the familiar ChatGPT interface.

Secondly, DALL-E now boasts preset style suggestions, reminiscent of Android's AI-generated wallpaper prompts, to ignite users' imaginations and spur creative exploration. These style prompts offer a diverse range of inspirations, from woodcut to gothic, synthwave to hand-drawn, each accompanied by illustrative examples to guide users in selecting their preferred aesthetic direction.

The evolution of DALL-E into its third generation has been marked by a concerted effort to enhance user-friendliness. Recent updates, including its integration with ChatGPT, have aimed to simplify the image creation process, allowing users to convey their desired concepts effortlessly.

The introduction of style prompts serves to address the needs of both seasoned creators and novices alike, providing a valuable starting point for those grappling with the blank canvas syndrome. By offering predefined styles and visual examples, DALL-E empowers users to embark on their creative journey with confidence, while still encouraging individual expression and experimentation.

However, amidst these advancements, concerns surrounding trust in AI-generated content persist. OpenAI has taken steps to mitigate these apprehensions, with DALL-E 3 introducing visible watermarks and metadata to denote images produced by AI. While a step in the right direction, the issue of tamper-proof authentication remains a challenge that requires collective attention and innovative solutions.

Published on: Apr 04, 2024, 9:24 AM IST
