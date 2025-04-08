OpenAI eyes acquisition of Jony Ive and Sam Altman’s secret AI device startup: Report

OpenAI is reportedly in advanced discussions to acquire a stealth-mode artificial intelligence (AI) startup founded by its own CEO Sam Altman and famed industrial designer Jony Ive. The secretive venture, which has been developing AI-native consumer devices, could become OpenAI’s most ambitious foray into hardware to date.

According to a report from The Information, the AI firm is evaluating both a full acquisition and a potential partnership with the startup, which was quietly launched last year. Sources familiar with the matter estimate the potential acquisition deal could exceed $500 million (approx. ₹4,288 crore).

Jony Ive, the former Chief Design Officer at Apple and the mind behind the original iPhone’s design language, is said to be leading the creative direction of the project through his design firm, LoveFrom. The startup reportedly has several early-stage product designs in development, including a phone-like device without a screen, which diverges from traditional smartphone functionality. Some prototypes are believed to be inspired by the minimalism of the first iPhone, though the final use cases may differ significantly.

Though details remain scant, insiders suggest the startup is experimenting with AI-powered household gadgets and non-traditional computing interfaces. Whether a working prototype currently exists is unclear.

If OpenAI proceeds with a full acquisition, the startup’s product engineering team is expected to join the AI firm. However, former Apple design executives Tang Tan and Evans Hankey, also linked to the startup, are reportedly unlikely to transition to OpenAI, even in the event of a deal.

Ive and Altman were introduced by Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, one of LoveFrom’s earliest clients. While Altman is not officially listed as a co-founder of the venture, reports suggest he is deeply involved in the project, though his financial stake remains undisclosed.

OpenAI’s interest signals a potential expansion beyond software, particularly in developing dedicated hardware interfaces for AI, similar to the race seen with devices like the Humane AI Pin and Rabbit R1.