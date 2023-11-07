OpenAI has released a new tool that will let you build your own ChatGPT; see how it works

OpenAI conducted its first-ever developer conference on Monday. Along with many new announcements in and around its language model, OpenAi has unveiled a new platform that allows users to create customised versions of its popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT. This development was announced at the DevDay conference held in San Francisco. Sam Altman took to the stage even to build a custom GPT in real-time using the GPT builder. The interesting bit is that developers will not have to code these changes, the prompts were given in simple language. The new GPT builder tool is exclusively available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

Availability of new AI Chatbots

The new AI agents, known as GPTs, will be available for purchase in the upcoming GPT Store. Although specific details about the store’s operation are still under wraps, OpenAI has committed to compensating creators based on the usage of their GPTs. The revenue-sharing model has not been made public so far. The GPTs will be accessible to paying ChatGPT Plus subscribers and OpenAI enterprise customers. These customers will have the opportunity to create GPTs for internal use by their employees.

How the new GPT Builder and Store works

OpenAI’s new platform allows users to guide how they want a GPT to interact with people before it is published. Each GPT can be granted access to web browsing, DALL-E, and OpenAI’s Code Interpreter tool for writing and executing software. The builder can use natural language to train their own GPT right from the word go.

The changes requested by the creators will be visible in real-time in the window next to the tool. The app will also suggest its own changes according to the theme of the desired chatbot.

Sam Altman tried to build a new GPT on stage for start-up founders to help them through their journey of building a business. Right from the name to generating a profile picture, the GPT builder tool offers its own suggestions. The builder can also upload specific documents in order to provide relevant results for the end user.

This new store by OpenAI will try to compete with AI bot platforms like Character.AI and Meta. However, the approach is very different. Instead of going for preset behaviour, OpenAI will be focusing on the functional aspect of the chatbot via the multiple GPTs in the store. Additionally, the company’s move to open the builder tool for developers will lead to wider range of options. Within the new GPT builder tool, users can also incorporate various characteristics and make it a GPT with a unique persona.

Privacy

OpenAI has confirmed that even if the creators use their tools to build GPT, they cannot get access to the chats people have with these bots. OpenAI has also assured that it will monitor activity to prevent misuse such as fraud, hate speech, and adult themes.

