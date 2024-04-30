OpenAI introduces enhanced memory feature to ChatGPT for personalised interactions

OpenAI unveiled an upgrade to its ChatGPT system, known as Memory, back in February. This feature enables ChatGPT to retain queries, prompts, and tailored modifications in a more permanent fashion. Initially accessible to a select group of users, OpenAI has now extended the availability of Memory to subscribers of ChatGPT Plus outside of Europe or Korea.

Memory operates on a dual mechanism, enhancing the conversational experience by personalising ChatGPT's responses. Firstly, it empowers users to instruct ChatGPT to retain specific details, ensuring subsequent interactions are informed by past preferences. Secondly, akin to other algorithms in contemporary applications, Memory assimilates insights from similar conversations, augmenting its comprehension and responsiveness. This advancement propels ChatGPT closer towards its aspiration of becoming a more proficient AI assistant, capable of seamlessly integrating user preferences without constant reinforcement.

In a recent blog post, OpenAI elucidated on a notable refinement in Memory's functionality. Unlike its earlier iteration, ChatGPT now notifies users when memories are updated, affording greater transparency and control over the retention process. Users are empowered to oversee and curate the information retained by ChatGPT, exercising the option to expunge undesired details from its memory bank.

Illustrating the practical implications of Memory, consider scenarios where users have leveraged this feature to streamline various tasks. For instance, individuals advocating structured meeting notes with headlines, bullet points, and action items summarised at the conclusion have found ChatGPT to be an invaluable ally. By encoding this preference into ChatGPT's Memory, users receive tailored meeting summaries aligned with their specifications.

Similarly, entrepreneurs seeking assistance in crafting engaging social media content have benefited from ChatGPT's mnemonic capabilities. By informing ChatGPT of their ownership of a neighbourhood coffee shop, users can effortlessly brainstorm messaging for promotional posts celebrating new store openings.

Moreover, parents looking to add a personal touch to special occasions have found ChatGPT to be an indispensable creative partner. By sharing details such as a child's fondness for jellyfish, users receive thoughtful suggestions, such as incorporating a jellyfish motif into birthday card designs.

Educators, too, have embraced Memory as a pedagogical aid, enhancing the efficiency of lesson planning. By communicating preferences, such as lesson durations and post-activity engagements, ChatGPT assists teachers in crafting bespoke lesson plans tailored to their instructional methodologies and classroom dynamics.

While Memory has bolstered ChatGPT's proficiency in recalling details during ongoing conversations, OpenAI acknowledges that this functionality remains limited to active sessions. Notwithstanding, the company remains committed to refining and expanding Memory's capabilities, with plans to extend its availability to subscribers of ChatGPT Enterprise and Teams, as well as custom GPTs on the GPT Store, in the foreseeable future.

OpenAI has refrained from explaining the rationale behind excluding European and Korean markets from the initial rollout of Memory. However, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing conversational AI technologies, underscoring the pivotal role Memory plays in augmenting user experiences and engendering greater efficiency in human-AI interactions.