Business Today
OpenAI introduces Projects in ChatGPT, allowing topic-specific folders and file uploads

Projects functions as an organisational tool that allows users to categorise conversations by topics.

OpenAI has introduced a new ‘Projects’ feature for its ChatGPT platform, enabling users to create organised folders for topic-specific chats and seamlessly upload files for contextual responses. The feature, aimed at enhancing productivity and research capabilities, was rolled out on the seventh day of OpenAI’s 12-day shipping schedule and is now available to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users globally. Enterprise and Edu subscribers will gain access in January 2025, with free-tier users expected to receive it at a later date.

Projects functions as an organisational tool that allows users to categorise conversations by topics, removing the need to repeat instructions. For example, a folder titled “Research Assignment” can be configured for expert-level responses on academic queries, saving time by preserving contextual continuity across chats.

OpenAI said in a statement: “Projects simplifies workflows by enabling organised, topic-based folders while keeping context intact. It’s perfect for frequent queries about the same subject.”

Projects shares similarities with Google’s NotebookLM, offering advanced file-uploading capabilities. Once a file—such as a research paper or large document—is uploaded, ChatGPT retains the context of the document while responding to queries. This positions Projects as a valuable tool for students, researchers, and professionals seeking streamlined data analysis.

How Projects Works

    1.    Access: Projects appear on the left margin of ChatGPT’s web interface and desktop app. Mobile versions for Android and iOS will receive updates later.
    2.    Creating Folders: Users can tap the ‘+’ icon to create a new folder, add custom titles, emojis, and change folder colours.
    3.    Customisation: Users can input custom instructions or upload files to guide ChatGPT’s responses within the specific project.
    4.    Additional Features: Projects integrates existing tools like ChatGPT Search and Canvas, offering a unified workspace for multitasking and collaboration.

Once created, project folders remain easily accessible under the Projects header.

Availability and Rollout

    •    Immediate Access: Paid subscribers under ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team plans.
    •    Upcoming Access: Enterprise and Edu users by January 2025.
    •    Future Rollout: Free users will get access eventually, although OpenAI has not announced a timeline.

Published on: Dec 17, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
