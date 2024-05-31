OpenAI launches ChatGPT Edu: Bringing customised AI to college campuses

OpenAI is taking its generative AI technology to classrooms and campus offices with the launch of ChatGPT Edu. This tailored version of ChatGPT, powered by the advanced GPT-4o model, is designed specifically for universities to responsibly integrate AI into student learning, faculty research, and campus operations.

ChatGPT Edu comes on the heels of successful pilot programs at prominent institutions like the University of Oxford, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, University of Texas at Austin, Arizona State University, and Columbia University, where ChatGPT Enterprise was implemented.

AI in Action: Real-World Applications

Universities are already discovering the vast potential of ChatGPT for a variety of tasks, including:

Personalised learning: Providing students with tailored tutoring, resume feedback, and deeper engagement with course material.

Research assistance: Helping researchers analyse data, write grant proposals, and summarise complex documents.

Faculty support: Assisting with grading, providing feedback on student work, and automating administrative tasks.

For instance, Professor Nabila El-Bassel at Columbia University is leveraging GPT technology to analyse data and inform community-based strategies for reducing overdose fatalities. At Wharton, Professor Ethan Mollick's students are using ChatGPT to enhance their final reflections by engaging in discussions with a GPT trained on course materials.

ChatGPT Edu: Features Designed for Education

This new offering boasts a suite of features tailored to the needs of educational institutions:

Advanced Capabilities: Access to the powerful GPT-4o model with advanced reasoning, coding, and data analysis abilities.

Customisation: The ability to create custom GPTs trained on specific university data and share them within workspaces.

Security and Control: Enterprise-level security, data privacy measures, and administrative controls for managing access and permissions.

Language Support: Improved language processing with support for over 50 languages.

Rohit Gajbhiye, Founder and MD of LEO1 commented, "ChatGPT Edu is a game-changer for students and universities, making advanced AI tools accessible and affordable. This development opens new doors for personalised learning, efficient research, and streamlined campus operations. we believe it will empower educational institutions to enhance the learning experience and better prepare students for the future."

Pawan Prabhat, Co-Founder of Shorthills AI said, "Building ChatGPT Edu is a welcome step and a continuation of what OpenAI had started with KhanMigo from Khan Academy. Now whereas KhanMigo was looking at primary school and kids, this is more towards university, and given the scale and size of universities and the inevitable use of AI, I think it will really help everyone. What though still needs to be seen is how incorporating AI into every aspect of education will impact the overall quality of education and the overall quality of students that we produce."