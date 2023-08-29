OpenAI launches ChatGPT Enterprise with greater privacy, high-speed GPT-4

OpenAI has launched a new version of their popular AI chatbot called ChatGPT Enterprise. As the name suggests, the new version has been built for companies that require greater privacy and security and at the same time require higher bandwidth of functionality. The new edition of ChatGPT will offer enterprise-grade security and privacy, unlimited higher-speed GPT-4 access, longer context windows for processing longer inputs, advanced data analysis capabilities, customization options, and much more.

OpenAI has claimed that this new version of ChatGPT will address the issue of privacy that has been stopping many big companies from officially allowing the use of the chatbot. ChatGPT Enterprise will be available from today

In an official blog, OpenAI stated, "We believe AI can assist and elevate every aspect of our working lives and make teams more creative and productive. Today marks another step towards an AI assistant for work that helps with any task, is customized for your organization, and that protects your company data."

OpenAI also revealed data about the current usage of ChatGPT by enterprises. The company claims they have seen unprecedented demand for ChatGPT inside organizations.

Since the launch of the chatbot ChatGPT in November last year, the company claims over 80% of Fortune 500 companies have adopted the technology. The company based the statistics on the percentage of Fortune 500 companies with registered ChatGPT accounts, as determined by accounts associated with corporate email domains.

The official blog further said, "We've heard from business leaders that they’d like a simple and safe way of deploying it in their organization. Early users of ChatGPT Enterprise—industry leaders like Block, Canva, Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies, PwC, and Zapier—are redefining how they operate and are using ChatGPT to craft clearer communications, accelerate coding tasks, rapidly explore answers to complex business questions, assist with creative work, and much more."

ChatGPT Enterprise will remove all usage caps, and the company claims it performs up to two times faster. We include 32k context in Enterprise, allowing users to process four times longer inputs or files. ChatGPT Enterprise also provides unlimited access to advanced data analysis, previously known as Code Interpreter. This feature enables both technical and non-technical teams to analyze information in seconds, whether it's for financial researchers crunching market data, marketers analyzing survey results, or data scientists debugging an ETL script. If you’re looking to tailor ChatGPT to your organization, you can use our new shared chat templates to collaborate and build common workflows. If you need to extend OpenAI into a fully custom solution for your org, our pricing includes free credits to use our API as well.

Here's what the ChatGPT Enterprise will offer: