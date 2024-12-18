OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT search to all users; ChatGPT Maps also unveiled

OpenAI has announced the global rollout of its ChatGPT Search feature to all registered users, including those on the free tier. Previously available only to paid subscribers, the feature allows ChatGPT to provide responses with real-time information sourced from the web, enhancing its capabilities beyond its pre-trained knowledge base.

The move marks day eight of OpenAI’s ongoing 12-day feature release schedule.

ChatGPT Search is a web-based search engine embedded within the chatbot’s interface. It enables users to retrieve up-to-date information from websites and blogs in response to queries. Users can access the feature manually or rely on its automatic activation for relevant questions.

To activate the feature, a new globe icon appears next to the “Attach File” option in the ChatGPT text field. Tapping the globe triggers web search mode, pulling information directly from online sources instead of ChatGPT’s existing training data.

How Does It Work?

The feature scans multiple websites for the query, compiles the relevant information, and generates a natural language response. To ensure transparency, ChatGPT Search displays the sources in two ways:

1. Inline citations: A small icon appears next to sentences with referenced information.

2. Source list: A detailed list of sources is provided at the bottom of the response.

OpenAI reportedly developed its own search engine to reduce dependency on third-party providers and avoid challenges related to web crawling. The company’s focus on building native tools reflects its strategy to integrate more robust and independent solutions into ChatGPT.

Search with Advanced Voice in ChatGPT, rolling out over the next week. pic.twitter.com/zCqVM5xJZX — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 16, 2024

New Features for Paid Users

In addition to the global rollout, OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Pro users will soon be able to combine the web search tool with Advanced Voice Mode. This upgrade, set to launch next week, will allow users to interact with the chatbot via voice queries while leveraging the search functionality.

Maps Integration on Mobile Apps

OpenAI also revealed an exciting update for mobile users—ChatGPT Maps. The new feature enables users to search for local businesses, restaurants, and attractions directly within the app. OpenAI emphasised that the map data will remain up-to-date, offering a seamless experience for users looking to explore nearby options.