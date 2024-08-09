OpenAI's ChatGPT now lets you generate free images by DALL-E 3; see details

OpenAI announced on Thursday that users of ChatGPT's free tier will now have access to DALL-E 3, its advanced image generation model, with a daily limit of two image creations. This expands the availability of DALL-E 3, which was initially limited to ChatGPT Plus subscribers upon its launch in September.

Related Articles

One of the key improvements of DALL-E 3 is its seamless integration with ChatGPT. The chatbot can now generate prompts for image creation, simplifying the process for users and making it easier to bring their visual ideas to life.

OpenAI stated that the DALL-E 3 image creation capability is currently "rolling out" to free users. Some users may already have access, as evidenced by reports of successful image generation within the ChatGPT Mac app.

This announcement comes amidst a flurry of activity from OpenAI, including the release of a safety assessment for its GPT-4o model, the addition of a new board member, and a letter from Congressional Democrats pressing CEO Sam Altman for details regarding the company's safety record.

By extending DALL-E 3 access to free ChatGPT users, OpenAI is democratising access to powerful AI-powered image generation tools. This move allows a wider audience to explore the creative possibilities of DALL-E 3 and further integrates AI capabilities into the everyday user experience.