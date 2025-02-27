scorecardresearch
OpenAI’s GPT-4.5 set for imminent launch, users spot early signs

ChatGPT Pro subscribers get first access as OpenAI prepares to roll out its next-gen AI model.

The case against OpenAI was originally filed by ANI in the Delhi High Court. The case against OpenAI was originally filed by ANI in the Delhi High Court.

OpenAI is gearing up to launch GPT-4.5, with multiple signs indicating that the next iteration of its AI model is just around the corner. Users of the ChatGPT app recently reported receiving notifications inviting them to “try the GPT-4.5 research preview,” further confirming that the release is imminent.

According to BleepingComputer, the notification also states, “Pro users now have access to our newest, largest model.” However, clicking on the alert does not currently enable any new features, suggesting that OpenAI is still finalising the rollout.

Adding to the speculation, software engineer Tibor Blaho shared a screenshot of code from the ChatGPT beta app on Android, seemingly referencing GPT-4.5. This follows OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s earlier statement that the company would be more transparent about its roadmap, promising GPT-4.5 would arrive in “weeks” and GPT-5 within months.

What We Know About GPT-4.5

    •    Codename: “Orion” – According to Altman, GPT-4.5 will be the last model without chain-of-thought reasoning, meaning that future models will have enhanced reasoning capabilities, making them better at breaking down complex tasks into multi-step solutions.

    •    Subscription Model: GPT-4.5 will first be offered to ChatGPT Pro users—a premium tier that costs $200 per month, providing early access to OpenAI’s latest AI advancements. It is unclear whether ChatGPT Plus subscribers, who previously had early access, will also receive GPT-4.5.

    •    A More Streamlined Future: OpenAI plans to simplify its AI model offerings, merging updates into a single experience. This move comes after confusion over multiple versions, including GPT-4o, GPT-40, and the o-series models (o1, o3-mini, and o3-mini-high).

The anticipated launch of GPT-4.5 comes at a time when OpenAI is facing growing competition from xAI’s Grok 3 and DeepSeek’s advanced AI models. These rivals are rapidly improving their capabilities, pushing OpenAI to accelerate development and ensure its models remain at the forefront of AI advancements.

Altman also confirmed that GPT-5 will be available for free users when it launches, raising speculation that OpenAI may extend similar access to GPT-4.5 in an effort to maintain its dominant market position.

 

Published on: Feb 27, 2025, 11:06 AM IST
