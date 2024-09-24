OpenAI's Sam Altman teaming up with iPhone designer Jony Ive on AI device: Report

Jony Ive, the renowned former Apple design chief, has confirmed his involvement in an AI hardware project with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. This collaboration, first hinted at nearly a year ago, was revealed in a recent profile of Ive published in The New York Times.

A Secretive Venture with a Star-Studded Team

Details about the project remain scarce, but the Times reports that Ive and Altman connected through Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky. The venture is being funded by Ive, the Emerson Collective (founded by Laurene Powell Jobs), and could potentially raise $1 billion by the end of the year.

Despite its early stage, the project has assembled a talented team of only 10 employees, including former Apple designers Tang Tan and Evans Hankey, who worked closely with Ive on the iPhone. Ive's design firm, LoveFrom, is leading the device's design.

The team is currently operating from a 32,000-square-foot office in San Francisco, part of a $90 million real estate investment by Ive in a single city block.

Reimagining Computing with Generative AI

While the exact nature of the device remains under wraps, Ive and Altman have reportedly discussed how generative AI could revolutionise computing. The technology's ability to handle complex requests and adapt to user needs could lead to a new breed of devices that transcend the limitations of traditional software. Previous rumours suggested the device might draw inspiration from touchscreen technology and the original iPhone.

A Long Road Ahead

LoveFrom co-founder Marc Newson told the Times that the AI product and its release timeline are still in development, indicating that the project is in its early stages.

Jony Ive's return to the world of hardware, coupled with Sam Altman's expertise in AI, has sparked considerable interest and speculation about the potential of this secretive venture.