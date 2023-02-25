OpenAI's talent strategy: Hire the best from Google, Meta, Apple and Amazon

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research company behind ChatGPT, has reportedly hired several former employees from Google and Meta, according to a recent report by Business Insider. The report cites data from LeadGenius and Punks & Pinstripes showing that there are currently 59 ex-Google employees and 34 ex-Meta employees working at OpenAI.

According to the data, the company has also employed several former Apple and Amazon workers.

This news comes as no surprise, as OpenAI is known for its aggressive research in the field of artificial intelligence. The startup has been making waves in the tech industry, and it seems that they are not afraid to hire top talent from some of the biggest tech giants in the world.

Data from Lead Genius and Punks & Pinstripes shows ex-Google staff make up a large portion of the company's staff.

According to the report, OpenAI has been attracting former Google and Meta employees due to its research culture, which allows them to work on projects that are both challenging and fulfilling. OpenAI's research spans a wide range of fields, from natural language processing to robotics, and the company is committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible with AI.

This move by OpenAI to hire former employees from tech giants like Google and Meta could have significant implications for the industry. It suggests that OpenAI is serious about its commitment to advancing the field of AI and is willing to invest heavily in attracting top talent.

As the race to develop artificial intelligence continues to heat up, it's clear that talent will be one of the most important factors in determining which companies come out on top. OpenAI's move to hire former Google and Meta employees combined with an influx of billions of dollars of investment from Microsoft suggests that they are well-positioned to be a major player in this field.

