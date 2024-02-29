Oppo F25 Pro 5G with 64MP triple rear camera setup, 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and more

Oppo F25 Pro has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 23,999. The highlights of this smartphone includes MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. Oppo F25 Pro will go on sale in India from next week.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G price India, sale date

Oppo F25 Pro 5G has been launched in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 28,999. It comes in Lava Red and Ocean Blue colour variants.

The sale of Oppo F25 Pro will begin on March 5 across Oppo’s e-store, Amazon and Flipkart.

Get ready to wield the power of the #OPPOF25Pro5G’s 64MP Triple Camera, 4K Video, IP65 water and dust resistance, borderless 120Hz AMOLED screen, massive 5000mAh Battery, and rapid 67W Flash Charge🤩

Starting from ₹23,999! 🙋🏻‍♂️

Pre-order now https://t.co/8V3LAEfw8s#BornToFlaunt pic.twitter.com/E4H76ydbdu — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) February 29, 2024

Oppo F25 Pro 5G specifications

Oppo F25 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek 7050 chipset and offers 8GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16 GB.

In terms of the camera, Oppo F25 Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, you will get a 32MP front facing camera that supports 4K video recording.

As for the battery, Oppo F25 Pro 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W superVOOC charging. As per the company, the smartphone can charge from 0 to 30 per cent in just 10 minutes and till 100 per cent in 48 minutes. It also comes with Type-C port, in-display fingerprint sensor and IP rating for water and dust resistance.