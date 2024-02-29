WhatsApp now lets you search for messages by date: How to use

WhatsApp has introduced a new functionality for Android users where they can look for chats via dates. Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new search-by-date function. Users will now be able to simply search for a date and skip to the chats that took place from that date onwards.

This will allow users to navigate through thousands of chats to look for specific messages. As per the company, the search-by-date feature is currently rolling out for Android users and is already available on iOS, Mac and WhatsApp web.

How to use search by date WhatsApp feature

To use this feature, you will just need to go to the contact chat or group chat and tap on the contact name/group name on the top. Now tap on the ‘Search’ option and select the date you’d like to skip to. This will not only help you skip to the messages but also media, links and docs shared in the chat. The company claims that this feature is ideal when you are searching for a specific photo you sent to a group or your friend. You can just select ‘Media Links and Docs’ while selecting the date in the chat.

Recently, WhatsApp announced a new text formatting feature. This feature comes with several options including bulleted lists, numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code. They are available for Android, web, iOS, and Mac platforms. They can be used in one-to-one chats, group chats and Channel broadcast features.

new text formatting shortcuts have entered the chat pic.twitter.com/nwNXzN4qZt — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) February 21, 2024

In addition to this, as per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to share a QR Code with others to add them as contacts. Currently, users have to go to the settings to find their QR Code. With the said feature, users will see their QR Code in chats as a shortcut, making it easier to share it with anyone.