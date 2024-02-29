OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition with a gift box launched in India: Check price, sale offers, specs

OnePlus launched a special edition of its OnePlus 12R model called the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition at MWC 2024. This edition is designed for Genshin Impact game fans as it comes with exclusive design elements inspired by the character Keqing.

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition even comes with an exclusive gift box that includes merchandise and accessories for Genshin Impact fans, such as a Lightning Stiletto-shaped SIM tray ejector, a violet charging adapter with Electro Element and Lightning Stiletto logos, and a violet USB Type-C charging cable with a violet LED light and a 90° design for convenience.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition gift box

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition India price, sale offers

The new OnePlus 12R special edition is launched in one single storage variant: 16GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 49,999 in India. The smartphone boasts an Electro Violet colourway with a violet back panel inspired by Keqing's appearance in the game.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition will go on sale in India on March 19 across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in and select OnePlus Experience stores.

In terms of sale offers, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 with OneCard and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 4,000.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition specifications, features

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that offers a 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. As per the company, it also comes with HyperRendering technology that achieves realistic lighting effects by optimizing the GPU and display, resulting in true-to-life HDR graphics that draw gamers into jaw-dropping virtual worlds. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offers 16 GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

According to the company, “The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition comes with deeply customized OxygenOS 14, transforming the user interface to reflect the fantasy world of Teyvat from Genshin Impact. This includes customized system app icons, an Electro Element charging animation, and an exclusive Always-On Display. The phone also features personalized power-on and fingerprint unlock animations.”

As for the camera, it features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. It comes with a 16MP selfie camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone houses a 5,500 mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging.

