Oppo F29 5G, F29 Pro 5G launched with 6.7" AMOLED display, IP69 rating, starts at ₹23,999

Oppo has launched the F29 5G series in India. The series comprises of two smartphones - the Oppo F29 5G and the Oppo F29 Pro 5G. Oppo says the devices feature enhanced durability features like Sponge Bionic Cushioning to absorb shocks from accidental drops, an aerospace-grade AM04 aluminium alloy frame, as well as a MIL-STD-810H-2022 rating to keep the phone safe.

The Oppo F29 series is also the first one from the company to have Oppos's exclusive Hunter Antenna Architecture, which promises to deliver a 300% boost in signal strength, making it ideal for areas where cell signal can be difficult such as underpasses or basements. Oppo says the F29 series has an all-around 84.5% antenna coverage, making it the largest in the segment. This would keep users connected all the time, even when they are using the phone in horizontal mode and covering the antenna.

Savio D’Souza, Head of Product Communications at Oppo India, said: “The OPPO F29 Series is built for India — a true Durable Champion that blends strength, connectivity, and performance. From its industry-best IP ratings and military-grade toughness to our revolutionary Hunter Antenna and massive batteries — every aspect is engineered to support India’s road warriors. All this power, packed into a slim, stylish device, sets a new benchmark in the segment.”

Oppo F29 5G Specifications

The base model in the series has a 6.7" flat AMOLED display with a 2412 x 1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front, as well as IP66, IP68 and IP69 Rating tested by SGS, Bengaluru for improved durability.

The phone weighs 185g for the Solid Purple colour and 195g in the Glacier Blue colour, and has a 7.65mm slim form factor.

It features a 50MP main camera, a 2MP monochrome depth camera on the back, and a 16MP Sony sensor on the front.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, and has up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage as well as up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It has a 6500mAh battery paired with 45W fast charging.

The device ships with ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, and Oppo has promised 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates.

Here are the pricing details for the Oppo F29 Pro 5G:

8GB+128GB: ₹23,999

8GB+256GB: ₹25,999

Oppo F29 Pro 5G Specifications

The Pro model features a 6.7" quad-curved FHD+ display with a 2412 x 1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front, as well as IP66, IP68 and IP69 Rating tested by SGS, Bengaluru for durability.

The phone weighs 180g and has a 7.55mm slim form factor. It comes in two colours - Marble White and Granite Black.

It features a 50MP main camera but the Pro variant gets optical image stabilisation (OIS). The second lens is the same 2MP monochrome depth camera, and the identical 16MP Sony sensor on the front, as found on the base variant.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, and has up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage as well as up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM. It has a 6000mAh battery paired with 80W fast charging.

The device ships with ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, and Oppo has promised 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates.

Here are the pricing details for the Oppo F29 Pro 5G:

8GB+128GB: ₹27,999

8GB+256GB: ₹29,999

12GB + 256GB: ₹31,999

Offers and Availability

The Oppo F29 5G will be available on the Oppo E-store, Flipkart, Amazon and mainline retail outlet from 27th March, whereas the Oppo F29 Pro 5G will be available on the same outlets starting 1st April.

Oppo India is offering up to 10% instant Cash back on SBI cards, HDFC Bank, Axis bank, Bank of Baroda and IDFC First Bank. Buyers will also be able to avail no-cost EMI for up to 6 months and consumer loans for up to 8 months Zero down payment schemes, including up to 10% exchange bonus.