Business Today
Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch today: How to watch it LIVE, expected price and other details

Oppo Find N3 Flip will launch in India today at 7pm Oppo Find N3 Flip will launch in India today at 7pm
SUMMARY
  • Oppo Find N3 Flip smartphone will compete against the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Motorola Razr 40
  • Oppo Find N3 Flip launch event will begin at 7pm today
  • As per the company microsite for Find N3 Flip, this smartphone will be available in gold colour option

Oppo is set to launch its yet another flip phone called Oppo Find N3 Flip in India today. This Oppo Find N3 Flip will compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Tecno Phantom V Flip and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in India. Oppo claims that Oppo Find N3 Flip is the first flip phone to come with a triple rear camera setup.

Oppo Find N3 Flip launch: How to watch it LIVE 

Oppo Find N3 Flip launch event will begin at 7 pm IST today. The livestream of the event will be available on the company’s YouTube channel and social media handles. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to catch the live updates.

As per the company microsite for Find N3 Flip, this flippable smartphone will be available in gold colour option.

Oppo Find N3 Flip expected India price 

As per the tipster Abhishek Yadav, Oppo Find N3 is expected to be priced at Rs 94,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB) in India. It is likely to be available at a discounted price of Rs 89,622.

Oppo Find N3 Flip expected specifications 

Since the flip phone has already debuted in China, it is likely to come with the same features and specifications. Oppo Find N3 Flip might feature a 6.80-inch AMOLED primary display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate along with a 3.26-inch cover display. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC and offer 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

In terms of camera, Oppo Find N3 Flip will come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 32MP telephoto lens. It might come with a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is likely to come with an alert slider.

As for the battery, Oppo Find N3 Flip is expected to house a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

Published on: Oct 12, 2023, 3:07 PM IST
