Oppo Find X8 Ultra unveiled with five rear cameras, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and 6,100mAh battery

Oppo has officially launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Find X8 Ultra, in China, packing premium specs and a photography setup that’s turning heads. The device features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display, and five rear cameras, including four 50-megapixel sensors and a dedicated spectral sensor. It also boasts a 6,100mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

The Find X8 Ultra is now the most powerful offering in Oppo’s X8 lineup, joining the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro models. It ships with Android 15 and ColorOS 15, and brings flagship-tier durability with IP68 + IP69 certification and SGS five-star drop resistance.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Pricing

• 12GB RAM + 256GB: CNY 6,499 (~₹76,000)

• 16GB RAM + 512GB: CNY 6,999 (~₹82,000)

• 16GB RAM + 1TB + Satellite Connectivity: CNY 7,999 (~₹94,000)

The phone is available in three colours: Hoshino Black, Moonlight White, and Morning Light.

Under the hood, the Find X8 Ultra runs on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. Its curved 2K AMOLED LTPO panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, making it ideal for both content consumption and gaming.

But the true highlight is the camera setup. Co-engineered with Hasselblad, the rear camera array includes:

• 50MP Sony LYT-900 1-inch main sensor (OIS)

• 50MP Samsung JN5 ultrawide

• 50MP Sony LYT-700 3x telephoto

• 50MP Sony LYT-600 6x periscope zoom

• 2MP spectral sensor for colour accuracy

There’s also a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Find X8 Ultra integrates Oppo’s Lumo image engine for enhanced photography, especially in challenging lighting scenarios.

The device offers additional features like an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, IR blaster, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, NFC, and a Quick Button for launching the camera or taking screenshots. It includes a Shortcut Button for customisable actions and a 0916T haptic motor for improved tactile feedback.

With a 6,100mAh battery, users get extensive uptime and rapid charging through 100W wired and 50W wireless options. Reverse wireless charging (10W) is also supported.

The phone weighs 226g and measures 8.78mm in thickness, striking a balance between sleek design and high-end functionality.

Oppo has yet to confirm international availability, but the Find X8 Ultra is likely to turn heads globally if it hits other markets later this year.