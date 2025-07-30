Oppo K13 Turbo series to launch in India with built-in cooling fan for improved gaming

Oppo has announced its upcoming K13 Turbo Series, including two models: the OPPO K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro, with both models introducing a built-in cooling fan system, a first in this segment in India.

Central to the devices is Oppo's new Storm Engine cooling system, which features a variable-speed centrifugal fan embedded directly into the phone’s chassis. Unlike traditional passive cooling or external accessories, this in-built fan operates at up to 18,000rpm with ultra-thin 0.1mm blades, designed to move more air while consuming less power and reducing noise.

This active system is paired with an L-shaped cooling duct that enhances airflow by up to 220%, according to Oppo. The result is more efficient heat dissipation, allowing for sustained peak processor performance during high-load activities such as gaming. The company claims temperature reductions of 2°C to 4°C in titles like BGMI, without any thermal throttling.

The phones also incorporate a large 7000mm² vapour chamber and a 19,000mm² graphite layer for passive cooling. These materials help distribute heat evenly across the device, ensuring consistent performance during multitasking, gaming, and charging.

To address the challenges of outdoor gaming, the K13 Turbo Series integrates a high-conductivity vapour chamber, ultra-conductive thermal gel, and an intelligent fan system. Oppo states this multi-layered cooling approach helps maintain CPU performance while keeping device temperatures under 43°C for most users.

Durability has also been emphasised. The in-built fan module is rated IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 for water resistance, and its compact design takes up just 30% of the space used by conventional cooling systems. This efficient use of space allowed OPPO to equip the phone with a 7000mAh battery without increasing its thickness.

Other gaming-focused features include RGB lighting, customisable fan controls through the Game Assistant, and immersive sound effects designed to enhance gameplay.

The Oppo K13 Turbo Series marks a notable shift in thermal design, bringing advanced cooling technologies typically reserved for high-end gaming devices to a broader audience. While the launch date and pricing details are yet to be announced, the series is being positioned as a performance-focused offering for mobile gamers and power users alike.