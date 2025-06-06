Oppo K13x confirmed to launch in India soon, will go on sale on Flipkart

Oppo is set to introduce the K13x 5G smartphone to the Indian market, expanding its K Series lineup. The device, which follows the success of the OPPO K13, is designed to appeal to users seeking a combination of durability, performance, and long battery life in the mid-range smartphone segment.

According to the company, the K13x 5G has been engineered to meet the evolving needs of younger users, with a focus on delivering dependable day-to-day performance and lasting build quality. The new handset aims to strike a balance between strength, practicality and design, while also offering AI-powered camera capabilities and ultra-fast charging support.

The company describes the K13x as a “durability-first” device intended to stand out in India’s competitive smartphone landscape.

Oppo hasn't revealed any specifications or launch date for the K13x, so we should stay tuned for further updates. However, the smartphone maker has confirmed that the device will be available on Flipkart once it launches in India.

However, based on recent rumours, we can expect the Oppo K13x to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. On the rear, a dual camera setup can be expected, featuring a 50MP main lens and a 2MP secondary lens. The device could also pack a 6000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.