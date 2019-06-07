Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is on sale in India; check price, specifications

Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom edition is on sale in India. To recall, the Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom were launched in the country in May last week. The camera-centric and quirky all-glass design of the Reno smartphones is targeted at the younger generation. Besides the design, the other USP of the phone is the 10X hybrid zoom. The Oppo Reno series was first announced in China last month and is an addition to the Oppo family that also includes Realme.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Reno 10x Zoom Edition is powered by 2.8GHz Snapdragon 855 processor. On the other hand, the vanilla Oppo Reno has a Snapdragon 710 SoC. The former sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED (1080x2340) screen, while the latter gets a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED (1080x2340) display. The 10 X zoom variant packs in a 4,065mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support, whereas you will get 3,765mAh battery pack inside the regular Reno phone.

For optics, the regular Reno packs a dual rear camera setup, which houses a 48-MP primary shooter and 5-megapixel secondary shooter. There is a 16-MP selfie camera as well on board, which is present in the Shark Fin side-swing selfie camera module. The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom includes a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 48-MP primary camera, a 13-MP secondary shooter with a periscope telephoto lens, and a third 8-MP sensor with a super wide-angle lens. For selfies, there is side-swing selfie camera module as seen in the regular Oppo Reno.

The regular Oppo Reno is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom price in India starts at Rs 39,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model will retail at Rs 49,990.

The Reno smartphones will be available for the buyers on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall, and Snapdeal. The smartphones will also be made available at Oppo's authorised offline stores later.

Edited By: Udit Verma

