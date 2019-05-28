Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, Oppo Reno to launch in India today: How to livestream, specs, price in India

Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo Reno Series at an event in Delhi today. The launch event for the Oppo Reno Series smartphones will start off at 1pm IST. The event will also be live-streamed on the official Oppo Reno India YouTube channel. The Reno series includes the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition and the standard variant of the Reno. The camera centric and quirky all glass design of the Reno smartphones are targeted at the younger generation.

Get ready to go beyond the obvious! Watch the #OPPOReno Series launch event live at 1 PM today! Know more: https://t.co/W3xo5yNB98pic.twitter.com/zTZ7Aa7rmv - OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) May 27, 2019

The Oppo Reno series was first announced in China last month and is an addition to the Oppo family that also includes Realme. The Reno 10x Zoom Edition will be powered by 2.8GHz Snapdragon 855 processor. On the other hand, the vanilla Oppo Reno will come with a Snapdragon 710 SoC. The former sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED (1080x2340) screen, while the latter gets a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED (1080x2340) display. The phone packs in a 4,065mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support.

As far as optics are concerned, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition comes with a triple camera setup on the back that includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 13MP telephoto sensor. The standard Reno variant gets a dual camera setup with a 48MP and 5MP configuration. For selfies, both the Reno smartphones have a strikingly unconventional shark fin-like pop-up AI selfie camera with a 16 MP shooter and f/2.0 lens.

Oppo hasn't revealed the pricing of its Reno devices in India yet but the Chinese prices give a fair idea of their strategy in India. Oppo Reno with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced in China at CNY 2,999 (approx. Rs 30,200), the 6GB RAM and 256GB storage model is available for CNY 3,299 (nearly Rs 33,300). Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,599 (approx. Rs 36,300).

The China price of Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition is CNY 3,999 (approx. Rs 40,200) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 256GB storage edition of Reno 10x Zoom Edition is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs 45,300), while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,799 (approximately Rs 48,300).

Edited By: Udit Verma

