OPPO to unveil its first foldable smartphone Find N2 Flip on February 15

OPPO will be introducing the Find N2 Flip on February 15 globally. This will be the company's first-ever flip-style foldable smartphone. The foldable phone design apparently sports an invisible crease for an enhanced user experience, according to the company.

The upcoming phone will primarily be competing with Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the new Motorola Razr.

The smartphone will feature a minimal, seamless design and compact dimensions that accentuate the cover screen. Its bezel-free vertical display presents a large canvas to enable new user experiences, widgets, and a versatile viewfinder for photography enthusiasts to get creative.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is expected to be an affordable flip device while bringing a flagship chip MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, as well as a 50MP camera and a much bigger outer display when compared to Samsung’s foldable.

Other specs on the phone include a 6.8-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging. The phone will come with Oppo’s ColorOS 13 based on the Android 13 operating system.

You will be able to watch the event live on Oppo's official website and on its YouTube channel at 8 pm India time.

