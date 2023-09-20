Oracle Cloud World: How Oracle helped Uber, First Solar scale business

Las Vegas: US-headquartered Oracle has spent more than $72 billion R&D since FY2022, and has spent $110 billion on more than 150 acquisitions. The company is not just facilitating today’s digital natives but is still helping established businesses like app-based ride-hailing platform Uber to solar panel manufacturer First Solar navigate and grow using Oracle’s business. At the annual Oracle Cloud World 2023 in Las Vegas today, Safra Catz, Chief Executive Officer, Oracle, took the stage to share how Oracle put customer success at the heart of everything.

Uber had undergone incredible transformation over the last six years. The company operates at pretty enormous scale—about 2 billion trips a quarter through work or delivery of food or grocery etc. And to keep growing in the 20 plus per cent levels, Uber had to add a million and a half trips every single year to the platform.

But the product, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, was excited about on stage was Uber Direct. “And essentially what we’ve taken is, Uber is powered by this incredible logistics ecosystem which has 66 million drivers, who are carrying people and then taking food and or groceries etc. We have taken that logistics ecosystem separated from our mainline stack, and we're providing it to retailers all over the world. And it allows the corner retailer to Amazon, and not just offer next day delivery but it's same day on demand delivery.” Supported by the Oracle Retail Data Store and cloud platform technologies, retailers can now link to Uber Direct, the company’s white-label delivery solution, via pre-integrated APIs. This joint solution enables retailers to rebalance inventory while giving customers more choices, including same-day and scheduled delivery options, order pickup, and returns to the closest retail or postal location.

On the other hand, First Solar has scaled with Oracle solutions. The company started back in 2017 and had a smaller footprint of solar panels, while the rest of the industry was really getting the bigger panels. The company took the plunge, and basically shut down all of its plants, stripped out all the equipment, and put brand new equipment.

So when First Solar needed to consolidate, it didn't want to try to be spend the money and time trying to be the best of all these other business processes. “So, we went through our last part of our transformation was called an MVP Minimum Viable process. First wanted to find a platform that pretty much can cover all of our end to end processes. So Oracle, check the box on that. The next thing was we wanted to get the stuff out of the data center, and have somebody that's doing it all the time. And so we wanted to go to the cloud,” says Aaron Bly, CIO of First Solar. Other than the first two parts that Oracle handled, the company also listened and advised and became a part of lighthouse program that helped Solar First scale.

Uber and First Solar are just a couple of examples. Oracle is now adding new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) that will help marketers, sellers, and service agents grow revenue and deliver better customer experience. The latest AI capabilities liberate marketers, sellers, and service agents from time-consuming and manual tasks by unlocking relevant content, recommendations, and insights with automation and conversational interfaces.

