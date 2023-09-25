Oracle expands distributed cloud offerings, adds Database@Azure and MySQL HeatWave Lakehouse

American technology giant Oracle is focusing on distributed cloud and has added Oracle Database@Azure and MySQL HeatWave Lakehouse on AWS to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). With this, Oracle aims to meet organisations’ diverse needs and the growing demand for OCI services, says the company.

This is in sync with Oracle’s Co-founder and CTO Larry Ellison’s vision of having an internet of clouds. During Oracle CloudWorld last year, Ellison had said, “The clouds should be interconnected. And you can mix and match services from multiple clouds. Customers [are] choosing the service that best meets their needs. The garden walls come tumbling down.”

“OCI’s distributed cloud is designed to give customers as much choice as possible in where and how they deploy cloud services without sacrificing performance, scale, and availability,” said Karan Batta, senior vice president, OCI. “The modern-day cloud must be more distributed and more flexible than ever. With Oracle database services running on OCI and deployed in Microsoft Azure data centres, customers gain more flexibility in where they run their workloads.”

The introduction of Oracle Database@Azure, will give customers direct access to Oracle database services running on OCI and deployed in Microsoft Azure data centres. It delivers all the performance, scale, and availability advantages of Oracle Database on OCI, providing customers with more flexibility regarding where they run their workloads. It also provides a streamlined environment that simplifies cloud purchasing and management between Oracle Database and Azure services.

On the other hand, with the addition of the Lakehouse capability in MySQL HeatWave, AWS customers will be able to run transaction processing, real-time analytics across data warehouses and data lakes, and machine learning in one cloud database service. They will be able to replace five AWS services with one, reducing complexity and obtaining the best price-performance in the industry for analytics.

With HeatWave Lakehouse, AWS customers can query hundreds of terabytes of data in Amazon S3 object storage in a variety of file formats, including CSV, Parquet, and Avro, and export from other databases without copying the S3 data to the database. The query processing is done entirely in the HeatWave engine, enabling customers to take advantage of HeatWave for both non-MySQL and MySQL-compatible workloads. They can continue to run applications on AWS with no changes and without incurring unreasonably high AWS data egress fees.