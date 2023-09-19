Oracle integrates generative AI in healthcare, unveils new clinical digital assistant 

In sync with plans to develop powerful, generative AI services for organisations worldwide, Oracle has introduced generative AI services for healthcare organisations. By offering generative AI with voice command in Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant, the solution is aimed at reducing manual work and focus more attention on patient care. It will also make it easy for patients to take self-service actions such as scheduling appointments or checking clinical information at their convenience using simple voice commands.

The Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant is built on the Oracle Digital Assistant platform that is already being used to perform critical tasks at several organisations across multiple industries.

“The EHR should be a provider’s best ally in delivering engaging, personalised care to the patients they serve,” says Suhas Uliyar, senior vice president of product management, Oracle Health. “By bringing comprehensive generative AI and voice-first capabilities to our EHR platforms, we are not only helping providers reduce mundane work that leads to burnout, but we are also empowering them to create better interactions with patients that establish trust, build loyalty, and deliver better outcomes.”

With patients often feeling disconnected and unsatisfied with the increasing use of electronic health record solutions, Oracle aims to address this issue with its generative AI-powered Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant. Oracle claims the assistant will enable physicians to give their full attention to patients while dramatically simplifying administrative tasks. The multimodal voice and screen-based assistant participates in the appointment using generative AI to automate note-taking and to propose context-aware next actions, such as ordering medication or scheduling labs and follow-up appointments.

The Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant also responds to conversational voice commands from providers who can ask questions such as ‘Show me the patient’s latest MRI results,’ to look up elements of a patient’s EHR during an appointment. The information and images are then delivered in a relevant order that helps the physician gain insight into the appropriate treatment path without requiring a multi-menu, multi-step interaction with the EHR. The new solution will be available in the next 12 months.

Also read: Oracle to modernise India’s free education tech platform DIKSHA

Also read: Oracle blends generative AI features into HR software to streamline job descriptions, performance goals