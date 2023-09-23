Oracle unveils Generative AI features to enhance organizational customer service

LAS VEGAS - Customer service plays a pivotal role in the success or failure of a business. Recognizing the significance of this most of the enterprises experience, Oracle has unveiled Generative AI-powered capabilities to optimize customer service delivery, improve productivity, and help organizations enhance the customer experience within Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX). This addition of generative AI-powered capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) was announced at Oracle CloudWorld 2023 in Las Vegas.

“To create outstanding customer experiences, CX professionals—and customers they engage with—need quick access to accurate information. With the ability to summarize, author, and recommend content, generative AI has the potential to significantly enhance customer service engagements,” says Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Cloud CX. “The new capabilities in Oracle Cloud CX will help organizations resolve customer service issues quicker and more efficiently by increasing service agent and field technician productivity, optimizing self-service, and automating traditional tasks that are manual and time-consuming.”

The newly embedded generative AI includes various capabilities. The first is Assisted Agent Responses that enables improved service agent productivity by helping author responses to service requests as it uses the history of the service interaction to draft an initial response that can be reviewed and edited before sending. Assisted Knowledge Articles helps improve the productivity of service teams by reducing the time spent creating new knowledge base content as these new AI capabilities assist in the development of articles for emerging service issues so service agents can quickly gain the knowledge needed to help customers. Search Augmentation enables service agents and end-customers to gain quick access to answers by integrating short-form responses to questions in search and chat. The new generative AI capabilities will augment results in the search bar and draft responses to questions in Oracle Digital Assistant. Customer Engagement Summaries will help improve service agent and administrator productivity by generating summaries of the key information in service requests. And Assisted Guidance Authoring will assist product and service experts create and update questions that guide service agents through a defined set of triage and troubleshooting steps. The new generative AI capabilities use the relevant subject matter within a guide to help an administrator quickly define a consistent process for agents to follow when attempting to solve customer issues. The last is the Field Service Recommendations that will help improve field service technician success by providing quick access to instructional content in the field as it will suggest contextually relevant content from trusted troubleshooting source material to improve the efficiency of technicians.

“Many organizations struggle to fill traditional customer service roles and are adding more automation, digital assistants, and self-service channels to keep up with customer expectations. With the latest updates to Oracle Cloud CX, organizations can take advantage of generative AI to rapidly solve issues and enhance the customer experience by increasing service agent, field technician, and customer self-service efficiency,” explains Aly Pinder, research vice president, IDC.

These AI-powered capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) have been built on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. In line with the security and privacy policies, which Oracle takes very seriously, the new capabilities are designed to respect customers’ enterprise data, privacy, and security. OCI hosts both prebuilt and custom models.

With Oracle’s generative AI service, no customer data is shared with LLM providers or seen by other customers or other third parties, claims Oracle. In addition, an individual customer is the only entity allowed to use custom models trained on its data. Role-based security embedded directly into Oracle Fusion Service workflows helps to protect sensitive information about customers and only recommends content that service agents are entitled to view.