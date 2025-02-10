‘Parallel economy selling ratings’: Nithin Kamath questions authenticity of app reviews on Play Store, App Store

Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Zerodha, recently raised concerns over the authenticity of app reviews and ratings on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kamath suggested that a parallel economy may be thriving by selling fake app ratings, helping some apps rank higher than they deserve.

“I’m guessing many apps are either willingly or forcibly buying ratings to rank higher in their category. So there’s probably an entire parallel economy selling app ratings,” he wrote.

I wonder how many @GoogleIndia Play Store and @Apple App Store reviews are genuine. I was going through Zerodha's reviews and compared them with those of other financial services apps in India. Most of the 5-star reviews seem fake—many even read like AI-generated content.



I'm… — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) February 10, 2025

He also questioned the genuineness of reviews, particularly in the financial services segment. “I wonder how many @GoogleIndia Play Store and @Apple App Store reviews are genuine. I was going through Zerodha's reviews and compared them with those of other financial services apps in India. Most of the 5-star reviews seem fake—many even read like AI-generated content,” Kamath added.

His observations sparked conversations across social media, with users sharing similar experiences. One user commented, “There is. I've seen it first-hand on Amazon. Sellers add ₹20 to the cost of the product and include cards in the shipping box offering ₹20 to ₹50 for a 5-star review. I’ve seen this from at least 20 sellers.”

Another user pointed out the reliability of mid-range ratings, saying, “The most genuine reviews are typically those rated with 4, 3, or 2 stars. 5 stars are mostly fake, while 1 stars are overly frustrated over a small thing.”

Amit Misra, CEO at Dazeinfo, shared an analysis supporting Kamath’s concerns, stating that iOS apps have a higher percentage of fake reviews compared to Android. “I used to think the Google Play Store had more fake reviews, but an analysis found that iOS apps had even more (55% vs. 45% for Android). That said, Android apps were the worst when it came to ‘Reviewer Quality.’ There’s a whole industry built around buying and selling app ratings,” Misra wrote.

The discussion also touched on the broader issue of fabricated ratings across multiple platforms. One user summed it up: “Yes, many ratings across all online platforms are fabricated. I generally read comments to gauge a genuine rating. We probably need a platform for true feedback.”