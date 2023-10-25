Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares a quick tip to help all WhatsApp users

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the CEO and Founder of Paytm, has come forward with a solution to help users experiencing slow performance on their WhatsApp application.

Sharma’s post addressed an issue where WhatsApp was working very slowly, taking time to load search results, and lagging in opening sharing options. He identified the cause of this problem as the app trying to sync with web-linked desktop views before performing a search.

His solution? Simply disconnect your web-linked desktop views. According to Sharma, this action stops the app from trying to sync with web apps before performing a search, thereby improving its speed and performance.

The post read: “If lately your WhatsApp is working very slow and takes time to load search results or super lagged in opening sharing etc, I have a solution. Disconnect your web linked desktop views. It tries to sync web apps before search. Just disable / disconnect linked devices and voila! You are welcome.”

If lately your WhatsApp is working very slow and takes time to load search results or super legged in opening sharing etc, I have a solution.

Disconnect your web linked desktop views.

It tries to sync web apps before search. Just disable / disconnect linked devices and voila !… October 25, 2023

Vijay Shekhar Sharma is a keen user of the Meta-owned platform WhatsApp. Earlier this month, he also flagged the new WhatsApp feature that allows multiple accounts to function on a single device. This helps with maintaining two separate WhatsApp accounts that can either cater to personal use or professional use. He quoted a post by another user highlighting the impact of the new feature. Sharma believes that the support for multiple accounts on a single device “could be a killer feature for the Indian market”.

This could be a killer feature for Indian market. https://t.co/bF6eG4nYxK — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) October 19, 2023

This proactive approach from the Paytm CEO has been appreciated by users who were struggling with these issues on WhatsApp. It’s not every day that a CEO steps in to resolve daily tech issues for users. Some users on X have claimed that the method explained by Sharma has actually helped them resolve the delay they’ve been experiencing.

Also read: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma launches 'VSS Investments Fund' for Indian startups with focus on AI and EV

Also read: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares video of new ‘incredibly powerful’, ‘risky’ AI technology