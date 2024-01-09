Paytm reports 50X surge in search for travel to Lakshadweep; announces 10% discount on flights

Paytm has announced a flat 10% discount on flight tickets to Lakshadweep using the promo code 'FLYLAKSHA'. This offer comes after a 50-fold surge in searches for travel to Lakshadweep on Paytm.

The discount aims to make travel to Lakshadweep, known for its turquoise waters, coral reefs, and tranquil beaches, more affordable. Flights to Lakshadweep's only airport in Agatti Island can be accessed via Cochin International Airport, with Air India operating flights.

Paytm is guaranteeing the best prices for flight tickets. It also provides a 'Free Cancellation' feature, allowing users to modify their travel plans without incurring cancellation charges.

Paytm Spokesperson said, "As a leader in mobile payments and the most preferred platform for travel bookings, we are excited to play a pivotal role in boosting domestic tourism to the tropical haven of Lakshadweep. With the best prices guaranteed and exciting discounts, we are ensuring a smooth and enjoyable travel booking experience for users.”

The surge in search volume for Lakshadweep can be attributed to the posts made by Maldivian ministers, who ridiculed Prime Minister Modi after he posted his images on a beach in Lakshadweep islands. The images showed the Prime Minister taking early morning strolls and engaging in snorkeling. He also posted photos of the reefs and various marine life he encountered during his underwater adventure.

Following PM Modi’s social media update about his visit to Lakshadweep, the term “Lakshadweep Islands” topped the list of Google searches in India on January 4 and 5. Furthermore, the global search interest for Lakshadweep has reached its highest level in the past two decades, surpassing previous records by a significant margin.

