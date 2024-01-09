scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Paytm reports 50X surge in search for travel to Lakshadweep; announces 10% discount on flights

Feedback

Paytm reports 50X surge in search for travel to Lakshadweep; announces 10% discount on flights

Paytm, India's leading payments and financial services company, announces a 10% discount on Lakshadweep flight tickets following a 50X surge in search inquiries. The offer aims to boost domestic tourism and provide users with extra savings.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Lakshadweep Maldives row Lakshadweep Maldives row

Paytm has announced a flat 10% discount on flight tickets to Lakshadweep using the promo code 'FLYLAKSHA'. This offer comes after a 50-fold surge in searches for travel to Lakshadweep on Paytm. 

The discount aims to make travel to Lakshadweep, known for its turquoise waters, coral reefs, and tranquil beaches, more affordable. Flights to Lakshadweep's only airport in Agatti Island can be accessed via Cochin International Airport, with Air India operating flights. 

Paytm is guaranteeing the best prices for flight tickets. It also provides a 'Free Cancellation' feature, allowing users to modify their travel plans without incurring cancellation charges.

Paytm Spokesperson said, "As a leader in mobile payments and the most preferred platform for travel  bookings, we are excited to play a pivotal role in boosting  domestic tourism  to the tropical haven of Lakshadweep. With the best prices guaranteed and exciting discounts,  we are ensuring a smooth and enjoyable travel booking experience for users.”

The surge in search volume for Lakshadweep can be attributed to the posts made by Maldivian ministers, who ridiculed Prime Minister Modi after he posted his images on a beach in Lakshadweep islands. The images showed the Prime Minister taking early morning strolls and engaging in snorkeling. He also posted photos of the reefs and various marine life he encountered during his underwater adventure.

Following PM Modi’s social media update about his visit to Lakshadweep, the term “Lakshadweep Islands” topped the list of Google searches in India on January 4 and 5. Furthermore, the global search interest for Lakshadweep has reached its highest level in the past two decades, surpassing previous records by a significant margin.

Also read: Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, BHIM users alert! NPCI to start deactivating these accounts from December 31

Also read: Gpay, Paytm, PhonePe users alert! New UPI payment method will let you ‘tap & pay’; check how it works

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jan 09, 2024, 1:01 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement