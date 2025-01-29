Paytm unveils ‘Receive Money QR Widget’ for Android, expanding seamless payment collection

Paytm has launched a new ‘Receive Money QR Widget’ for Android users, enabling instant payment collection directly from a smartphone’s home screen. The feature, which was initially introduced for iOS users, eliminates the need to open the Paytm app, making transactions quicker and more accessible for freelancers, small businesses, shopkeepers, and influencers.

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns Paytm, announced the rollout, emphasizing its commitment to making digital payments more seamless and efficient.

“We are excited to introduce the ‘Receive Money Paytm QR Widget’ for Android users, making it easier and faster to collect payments directly from the smartphone home screen,” said a Paytm spokesperson. “Along with this, we have also introduced the coin-drop sound, providing an instantly recognizable alert when payments are received. This innovation reflects our commitment to continuously evolve based on user needs, ensuring a seamless and transparent payment collection process for both businesses and individuals alike.”

In addition to the home-screen QR widget, Paytm has also introduced a distinct coin-drop sound that plays when a payment is received. This real-time audio notification ensures users can immediately confirm transactions without having to check the app, enhancing trust and transparency in digital payments.

How to Add the QR Widget on Android

Users can set up the ‘Receive Money QR Widget’ in a few simple steps:

1. Open the Paytm app.

2. Tap on the profile icon in the top left corner.

3. Select the “Add QR to Home Screen” option below the QR code.

4. Confirm the action, and the widget will be added to the home screen.

5. The QR widget will now be available for instant access, eliminating the need to open the Paytm app.

Each time a payment is received, users will hear the new coin-drop sound as a confirmation.