Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma meets OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, captions photo 'Sam bh-ai'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is in India on his second tour of the country, where he met up with Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma. The duo took a picture together which Sharma captioned "Sam bh-ai", cleverly hyphenating AI in the word "bhai" which means brother in Hindi.

Sam Bh-ai :) https://t.co/WU3QIzj5y1 Related Articles — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) February 5, 2025

The image was originally posted by Paytm's official handle on X (formerly Twitter) with the humorous caption "When VSS asks ChatGPT and Sam Altman decides to answer the prompt in real time".

When VSS asks ChatGPT and Sam Altman decides to answer the prompt in real time

bhAI bhAI! 🫶@vijayshekhar @sama pic.twitter.com/eR6ZyGXk72 — Paytm (@Paytm) February 5, 2025

Altman is in India to underscore how important the country is to OpenAI. Speaking at a fireside chat with IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Altman highlighted India’s expanding AI ecosystem, from chip development to AI models and applications.

"India is an incredibly important market for AI in general, for OpenAI in particular. It’s our second-biggest market, and we have tripled our users here in the last year," said Altman. "The country has embraced AI technology and is building the entire stack, from chips to models and applications."