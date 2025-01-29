Perplexity AI increases limit for daily DeepSeek R1 queries on its platform

Perplexity AI has announced a significant enhancement for its Pro subscribers by increasing the daily limit of DeepSeek R1 queries from 10 to 25. The announcement was made by Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas via a post on X (formerly Twitter). This move aims to provide users with greater flexibility and access to advanced reasoning capabilities.

Related Articles

The daily limit has been increased from 10 to 25 DeepSeek R1 queries a day for Perplexity Pro users. Goal is to keep increasing this as we add more capacity! Enjoy. — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) January 29, 2025

The increase in number of queries per day was welcomed by users, with many calling out DeepSeek for sending shockwaves throughout the industry. One user even asked Srinivas to increase the daily quota to 100 queries, indicating how strong the demand is, as well as how incredible the user response has been towards DeepSeek's capabilities.

Perplexity Pro's Expansion in Indian Educational Institutions

Perplexity AI has also extended free access to its Pro version for all students, faculty, and staff of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras). This initiative, led by Perplexity AI's founder and CEO, Aravind Srinivas - an IIT Madras alumnus himself - aims to support academic research and learning by providing advanced AI-powered search capabilities.

Impact of DeepSeek R1

DeepSeek's recent advancements have significantly disrupted the AI industry, particularly impacting other AI models and the broader market. The company's latest AI system rivals those of major US firms like OpenAI but was developed at a fraction of the cost and computational resources. This efficiency has led to a substantial decrease in market valuations for companies such as NVIDIA, which saw a $593 billion drop - the largest in US stock market history.