scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Perplexity unveils Deep Research AI; beats ChatGPT and Gemini in task speed

Feedback

Perplexity unveils Deep Research AI; beats ChatGPT and Gemini in task speed

Perplexity's model has performed higher than ChatGPT, Gemini and Grok in benchmarking tests.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Perplexity unveils Deep Research AI Perplexity unveils Deep Research AI

Perplexity AI has launched "Deep Research," a new feature designed to deliver comprehensive research reports by conducting in-depth analysis within minutes. The tool, announced on Friday, aims to provide expert-level insights across multiple domains, including finance, marketing, and product research.

The launch of Deep Research follows similar advancements from major AI companies. Google introduced a comparable feature for its Gemini AI platform in December 2024, and OpenAI followed suit earlier this month. Notably, all three companies have opted to name their tools "Deep Research."

Perplexity's Deep Research mode operates by performing extensive searches, reviewing numerous sources, and synthesising information into structured reports. The company claims that the tool can accomplish within minutes what would typically require hours of manual research. Users can access this feature through the Perplexity website by selecting "Deep Research" from the mode selector before submitting a query.

According to Perplexity, Deep Research has demonstrated strong performance on Humanity’s Last Exam, a benchmarking test that evaluates AI models on expert-level questions. The tool scored 21.1%, outperforming competitors such as Google’s Gemini Thinking (6.2%), Grok-2 (3.8%), and OpenAI’s GPT-4o (3.3%). However, OpenAI’s own Deep Research tool scored higher at 26.6%.

While OpenAI’s Deep Research feature currently requires a Pro subscription costing $200 per month, Perplexity has opted for a more accessible pricing model. The tool is available for free, though non-subscribers are limited to five queries per day, whereas Pro users can access up to 500 queries daily. Additionally, Perplexity’s Deep Research is reported to be significantly faster, completing most tasks in under three minutes, compared to OpenAI’s 5 to 30 minutes.

Perplexity claims the following differentiators:

  • Perplexity AI prioritises speed and accessibility for everyday users.
  • OpenAI’s version offers greater analytical depth suited for enterprise applications.
  • Google integrates seamlessly with existing productivity ecosystems.

Users can try out the new Deep Research tool on the web, and the rollout on iOS, Android, and Mac will happen soon.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Feb 17, 2025, 1:33 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement