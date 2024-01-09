Planning a trip to Lakshadweep? See permit rules and cost for Indian citizens

The recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the serene archipelago of Lakshadweep has sparked a wave of interest across India. His proposal to elevate the Union Territory into an adventure and tourism hub has reignited curiosity about this hidden gem nestled in the Laccadive Seas off Kerala's coastline.

Comprising 36 coral islands, Lakshadweep boasts a tropical paradise renowned for its breathtaking beaches and rich marine life, making it an idyllic holiday destination. However, potential visitors should be mindful of crucial entry permit guidelines governing access to these islands.

Under the Laccadive, Minicoy, and Amindivi Islands (Restriction on Entry and Residence) Rules of 1967, non-native individuals must obtain a permit in the prescribed form from the competent authority to enter and reside in Lakshadweep. Government officials, armed forces personnel, and their families visiting or working on the islands are exempt from this requirement.

For foreign tourists, possessing a valid passport and an Indian visa is mandatory for entry into India, including Lakshadweep.

The official Lakshadweep Tourism website highlights that prior permission aims to safeguard the indigenous Scheduled Tribes, constituting approximately 95% of the territory's population.

As per the regulations of the 1967 rule, the entry permit form is available online and requires submission to the administrator. The application fee stands at 50 rupees per applicant, with an additional heritage fee of 100 rupees for children aged 12 to 18 and 200 rupees for individuals over 18 years old.

Prospective Indian visitors need to furnish a Police Clearance Certificate from the Commissioner of Police of their respective district in India. Additionally, applicants must provide a self-attested photocopy of their ID card along with three passport-size photographs.

Upon permit approval, travellers are required to submit the permit upon arrival in Lakshadweep, facilitating their exploration of this captivating archipelago.

Entry Permit Portal: http://epermit.utl.gov.in

