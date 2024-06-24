‘PM Modi seemed very knowledgeable about AI’: AI expert Toby Walsh recounts meeting with PM Modi

Professor Toby Walsh a renowned AI expert and professor at the University of New South Wales had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Australia in May 2023. The meeting, which centered on the future of AI and its impact on society, underscored the growing importance of ethical AI development and regulation.

During a recent interview with Tech Today’s Aayush Ailawadi, Professor Walsh shared insights from his discussion with PM Modi, emphasising the urgent need for regulatory frameworks to govern AI advancements. "There's a growing realisation among politicians that we can and should regulate the tech space to ensure it's aligned with the public good," Walsh stated.

The conversation touched upon various aspects of AI, including the economic potential and the risks associated with unregulated growth. Walsh highlighted the unprecedented scale of investment in AI, noting that approximately $500 million is spent globally on AI every day. "The opportunity is spectacular," Walsh said, "we're talking about a $15 trillion opportunity, which is the combined GDP of India and China."

Walsh also praised PM Modi's understanding of AI, revealing that Modi was well-informed about both the opportunities and challenges posed by AI technologies. "I've had the privilege to speak to many politicians, and PM Modi seemed very knowledgeable about AI. He spoke quite knowledgeably about the topic without any notes, which was impressive," Walsh remarked.

One of the key topics of discussion was the potential for AI to influence democratic processes. Walsh expressed concerns about the misuse of AI in creating deep fakes and spreading misinformation, which could undermine democratic institutions. "Democracy is a very delicate beast that we need to protect," he emphasised.

In light of these discussions, Walsh stressed the importance of diverse and inclusive teams in developing AI technologies. He argued that a variety of voices and perspectives are essential to address biases and prevent the misuse of AI. "Diverse teams make better products and are much less likely to let these things slip through," he noted.