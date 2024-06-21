Beyond the hype: Why AI needs regulation now more than ever according to AI expert Toby Walsh

Amidst the excitement over artificial intelligence's potential, AI expert Toby Walsh stressed a crucial point: the need for regulation. He argues that the argument against regulation – stifling innovation – is outdated. "I think there's a growing realisation amongst politicians...that you can and that you should [regulate AI]. Indeed, it's necessary...to ensure that it's aligned to the public good."

The sheer power and reach of AI necessitates careful governance. In an exclusive conversation with Tech Today's Aayush Ailawadi, Walsh warned against allowing the trajectory of AI development to be dictated solely by the profit motives of "a few West Silicon Valley voices." He emphasised the importance of a more inclusive approach, stating, "We have to be very careful to ensure that it is aligned with, you know, the lifting all the boats, not just the billionaire's boat."

Key areas demanding immediate regulatory attention include data privacy, algorithmic bias, and election interference. Walsh highlights the need for “suitable goalposts… suitable guardrails” to be put in place to ensure AI benefits all of humanity. The task for governments, tech companies, and civil society is to work collaboratively, creating adaptable legal frameworks and ethical guidelines for AI development and deployment.