PM Modi to unveil ‘Mission Mausam’ to build a weather-ready and climate-smart India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch “Mission Mausam” on January 14, 2025, in New Delhi, as part of celebrations marking the 150th foundation day of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The ambitious initiative aims to transform India into a “weather-ready” and “climate-smart” nation.

The Prime Minister will also unveil the IMD Vision-2047 document, outlining strategies for weather resilience and climate change adaptation. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the document includes advanced plans for weather forecasting, management, and climate change mitigation.

The cornerstone of the initiative lies in leveraging cutting-edge weather surveillance technologies, including high-resolution atmospheric observation systems, next-generation radars, satellites, and high-performance computing infrastructure.

The PMO stated that “Mission Mausam” will also focus on improving the understanding of weather and climate processes. This includes providing air quality data to inform long-term strategies for weather management and intervention.

The event celebrates the 150th anniversary of the IMD, India’s premier weather-tracking organisation. A series of activities, events, and workshops have been planned to highlight the department’s contributions to enhancing India’s climate resilience. These events will also shed light on the role played by government institutions in delivering accurate weather and climate services.