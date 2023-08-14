PM Modi urges X users to display Tiranga DP, verified Twitter accounts hesitate; here's why

In view of Independence Day, PM Modi has changed his profile picture to the national flag on X (formerly known as Twitter). He also urged others to do the same. In practice, changing display pictures on special occasions like Independence Day is not a big deal. However, since the new Twitter rules have been put in place for verified users, it gets tricky. Many prominent political leaders have ended up losing their blue or gold checkmarks after they changed their display picture to 'Tiranga'.

Some of the prominent leaders who lost their gold ticks include Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhammi and Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant. Many verified users on X platform have realised that changing their profile picture to Tiranga might end-up taking away their coveted blue tick.

What a masterstroke, sir!! All paid blue tick accounts will lose their blue ticks in one shot, along with monetization 🤣 — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) August 13, 2023

Why are the Blue and Gold Ticks vanishing?

Twitter Blue which has been rebranded to 'X Premium' changed the methodology of handing out blue ticks late last year. Instead of verifying public personalities based on identity, occupation and popularity, Twitter started charging users for the Blue Tick. In India, you need to pay Rs 900 per month if you pay via the Android app or iOS app and Rs 650 if you pay via the website.

Many new users decided to purchase the blue tick and considering that many users use names that were the same as celebrities or politicians, the blue tick caused spread of misinformation. Twitter then decided to introduce new guidelines to avoid the same situation.

According to X Premium listing, "Changes to your profile photo, display name, or username (@handle) will result in a temporary loss of the blue checkmark until your account is validated as continuing to meet our requirements. No further changes to your profile photo, display name, or username will be allowed during this review period."

The post clarifies that the checkmark will appear again once the X team reviews the Twitter Blue subscribed account and decide if it continues to meet the requirements.

Also read: Elon Musk’s X bans record 23 lakh Twitter accounts in India for policy violations in June-July period

Also read: BCCI loses golden tick after changing display picture to tricolour on X