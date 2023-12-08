PM Narendra Modi issues invitation for AI Summit 2023; check timing, venue, other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation for the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit 2023. The summit will focus on advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and innovation. The summit will be hosted in Bharat Mandapam from December 12-14. Over 28 member countries and EU are part of the GPAI. India is a co-founder of the GPAI, a forum that guides the responsible development and use of AI. The partnership commenced in June 2020.

PM Modi, in a post on LinkedIn, sent the invite. He claimed that AI is a rapidly advancing technology with expanding applications. It’s now in the hands of young, brilliant minds who are enriching its vast potential. India, with its vibrant start-up ecosystem and talented workforce, is set to contribute actively to the evolution of AI.

He said, “In this whirlwind of rapid advancement, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one area where its applications are expanding at an exponential rate. This revolutionary technology is now in the hands of a new generation – young, brilliant minds who are swiftly enriching its vast potential. India, as one of the youngest nations with a vibrant start-up ecosystem and a talented workforce, is poised to be an active contributor to the evolution of AI as the world leaps into a not-so-distant future.”

AI Summit 2023 Invite shared by PM Modi

PM Modi highlighted India’s growth in the last decade where India made significant strides with the help of technology. He claims that the country has achieved rapid progress in a short time, thanks to the fast-paced penetration of mobiles, internet connectivity, and scalable models for digital inclusion. He also informed that India is using AI to serve citizens in their language, make education easier and personalised, make healthcare more accessible, and make agriculture more informed.

The Summit

The GPAI Summit 2023 will feature many interesting sessions, including the AI Expo, where 150 StartUps will showcase their strengths. PM Modi claimed that the summit is a testament to India’s commitment to harnessing technology, particularly AI, for the welfare of people, ensuring that nations of the Global South are not the last to reap its benefits.

Also read: 'PM Modi would always touch Baba's feet, their relationship goes back many years': Pranab Mukherjee's daughter

Also read: This Brazilian city passes its first-ever law drafted by AI chatbot ChatGPT