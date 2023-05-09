Poco F5 launch in India today: How to watch it live; check expected price, specifications

Poco will launch its Poco F5 series globally today at 5:30 pm IST. The company will only launch the Poco F5 model in India, while the Poco F5 Pro model will launch in global markets. Notably, Poco F5 is India’s first smartphone to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor. The smartphone will go on sale in India on Flipkart.

Poco F5 launch: How to watch the live stream

The launch event will kick off at 5:30 pm IST today. You can watch the live stream of the event on the company’s YouTube page and social media handles. You can also catch the live updates by clicking on the live stream link embedded below.

Poco F5 expected price, availability in India

As per the tipster Yogesh Brar, the base storage variant of Poco F5 is likely to be priced at Rs 28,000 or Rs 29,000 in India. As for availability, the smartphone is expected to go on sale on May 11 on Flipkart in India.

In addition to this, the tipster reveals that Poco F5 will take on upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 in India.

POCO F5 5G



- 6.67" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2

- 8/12GB RAM, 256GB storage

- Cam: 64MP (OIS) + 8MP (UW) + 2MP

- Selfie: 16MP

- Android 13, MIUI 14

- 5,000mAh, 67W charging



Price: 28/29k (base)



Will take on OnePlus Nord 3, pricing & launch timing is the key — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 26, 2023

Poco F5 expected specifications

Poco F5 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that has a punch-hole notch design and offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset and will be the first smartphone in India to do so. The smartphone might offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It might run on Android 13-based MIUI 14.

With just a day to go for our biggest launch of the year and given that it is the rightful #ReturnOfTheKing ,

it does call for a king sized announcement. Stay tuned!

Let me know what you think in the comments section.#POCO5G pic.twitter.com/H7oe9dfYF4 — Himanshu Tandon (@Himanshu_POCO) May 8, 2023

For photography, Poco revealed that the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. This camera is said to come with a ‘Hyper stability’ feature. The triple rear camera of the smartphone is expected to house a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, it might come with a 16MP front-facing camera.

The smartphone is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging support.

In terms of colours, the smartphone is expected to launch in Carbon Black and Snowstorm White colour variants.

